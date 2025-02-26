Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A Fyre Festival sequel? What could go wrong?

By Scott Cacciola
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Organisers say Fyre Festival 2 will be held this spring on Isla Mujeres, an island off the coast of Mexico. Photo / NZME

Organisers say Fyre Festival 2 will be held this spring on Isla Mujeres, an island off the coast of Mexico. Photo / NZME

Eight years - and one prison sentence - later, Billy McFarland is back with another attempt at the event.

Luxury accommodation at a tropical resort. World-class hospitality. “Boundary-pushing” excursions by day. Beachside musical performances by night. And exorbitant ticket prices to boot.

All of that might sound familiar to anyone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World