Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Florida man wearing Batman pyjamas jumped into action to thwart a burglary, police say

By Kyle Melnick
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Kyle Myvett, centre, poses with police officers in his Batman pyjamas after detaining a burglary suspect in Cape Coral, Florida, last week. Photo / Cape Coral Police Department via The Washington Post

Kyle Myvett, centre, poses with police officers in his Batman pyjamas after detaining a burglary suspect in Cape Coral, Florida, last week. Photo / Cape Coral Police Department via The Washington Post

The crime alert came in early in morning, and a man in a Batman onesie jumped out of bed and set out in the dark to look for the prowler.

A few minutes later, he sneaked up on a suspect and grabbed his shirt and right wrist.

“If you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save