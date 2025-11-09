Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A fire tore through this Maryland farm. Neighbours rallied to help save it

Dana Munro
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Heinz Thomet watches his barn burn at Next Step Produce. Photo /Raphae lle Lajoie Thomet, Family photo via The Washington Post

Heinz Thomet watches his barn burn at Next Step Produce. Photo /Raphae lle Lajoie Thomet, Family photo via The Washington Post

On an unseasonably warm late September morning, Heinz Thomet conducted his weekly ritual of cleaning the wood stove he uses to dry the barley, corn and other grains he harvests on his southern Maryland farm.

He dumped the ash in a metal can in the barn and went on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save