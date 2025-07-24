Advertisement
A deepening embrace since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine signals a turnaround in the two countries’ ties

By Keith Bradsher
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A view of the border town of Manzhouli, in China's Inner Mongolia. China is the top buyer of Russian oil, timber and coal, and soon natural gas as well. Photo / Andrea Verdelli, the New York Times

Trainloads of Siberian lumber cross China’s border, ready to be sliced and polished into furniture components and chopsticks.

Truckloads of Russian rapeseed come across to be crushed for canola oil.

And at a palatial used car showroom, Russians buy late-model used cars to send back to their hometowns.

