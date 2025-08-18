Police are investigating the hours before Steven Dash and Angela Nesbitt committed suicide in Sydney’s CBD. Photo / Facebook

A Sydney couple who died in a suspected double suicide in the CBD on Saturday morning have been identified.

Angela Nesbitt and Steven Dash were found by emergency services on Harbour St in Sydney under the Western Distributor overpass about 9.45am.

The married couple, believed to be in their 40s, had died before emergency services arrived.

The Daily Telegraph reported their deaths are now being investigated by police after they were alerted to the couple’s erratic behaviour about an hour earlier.

The pair had been at Sydney’s Star Casino when they were asked to leave by security about 8.55am, the newspaper reported.