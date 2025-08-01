Advertisement
A company is sending satellites into space to detect wildfires with unprecedented precision

By Ruby Mellen & Dylan Moriarty
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Satellite observation can inform firefighting on the ground. The Camp Fire in northern California on November 8, 2018. Photo / Nasa Earth Observatory, Joshua Stevens

As the Fish Creek Fire burned through thousands of hectares in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, the team in charge of managing the blaze put in a request: Could the government send a plane to fly over and map the activity?

It was last August and much of the United States

