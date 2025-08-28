Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A build-up of warships has raised suspicions that US might take action against Venezuela

By Tara Copp, Samantha Schmidt, Ana Vanessa Herrero
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

The US amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima from is seen from an SH-60 helicopter during Nato exercises in the sea off Norway in 2018. It is part of a group of warships being sent to Caribbean and Pacific waters. Photo / Laetitia Vancon, The New York Times

The US amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima from is seen from an SH-60 helicopter during Nato exercises in the sea off Norway in 2018. It is part of a group of warships being sent to Caribbean and Pacific waters. Photo / Laetitia Vancon, The New York Times

The United States Navy is sending eight warships to the Caribbean and Pacific waters near several Central and South American countries.

It’s a significant build-up for a region that has rarely seen such a large presence of US military vessels and a move that has escalated tensions with nearby Venezuela.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save