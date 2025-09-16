Advertisement
Home / World

A breakdown of who knew what in the latest damaging saga to engulf UK Labour Party

Daniel Martin, Genevieve Holl-Allen
Daily Telegraph UK·
7 mins to read

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) with Britain's then-ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson in February. Photo / Getty Images

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s denial that he knew the contents of the emails that brought down Lord Peter Mandelson raises huge questions for Morgan McSweeney.

Pressure is mounting on the Prime Minister’s chief of staff to come clean about what he told Starmer about the emails between

