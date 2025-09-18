Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A border wall and mega-jails: how Chile’s election frontrunner plans to tackle crime

Paulina Abramovich
AFP·
4 mins to read

Jose Antonio Kast's presidential campaign focuses on tackling organised crime in Chile. Photo / Getty Images

Jose Antonio Kast's presidential campaign focuses on tackling organised crime in Chile. Photo / Getty Images

During his two previous failed bids for president, conservative Chilean politician José Antonio Kast, a father-of-nine, focused his attacks on abortion, same-sex marriage, and delinquency.

Now on his third attempt to win the keys to the Moneda Palace, the hard-right politician has shifted his focus almost exclusively to the key

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save