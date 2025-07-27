Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A boom in homes, cars, and flights contrasts with empty shops and restaurants

By Ignacio Olivera Doll and Silvia Martinez
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Travellers at Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport. Photo / Erica Canepa, Bloomberg via the Washington Post

Travellers at Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport. Photo / Erica Canepa, Bloomberg via the Washington Post

The housing market is thriving in Javier Milei’s Argentina. Cars are flying off the lots, and major airlines are adding Buenos Aires flights to meet surging travel demand.

Yet restaurants are evermore empty, hotels are at best half-full and shop vacancies are increasing as the economic recovery starts to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save