“Come on boy, come on,” says the man taking the video, trying to lead the bear to the exit.

At this point – about 4pm on Tuesday local time – the bear had already scratched or bitten a 90-year-old woman in the store, Vernon Township police said.

She was apparently unfazed.

Christine Flohr, 55, a budtender at the cannabis store next door, walked into the Dollar General to witness the excitement, saw the woman in the aisles and urged her to leave.

“I told her, ‘There’s a bear in the store.’ She said, ‘I know, he swiped at me,’” Flohr said. The woman kept shopping. “I found that odd,” Flohr said.

The bear eventually left the store. But things did not end well for the bear.

Black bears are not an uncommon sight in Sussex County, in the Appalachian highlands. As of August 21, there had been 294 bear “incidents” in Sussex County this year, by far the most of any county in the state, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Incidents include both simple sightings and encounters like “attempted home entry” or “livestock kill”. There is no category for bears in commercial establishments.

The bear scratched a 90-year-old woman and later confronted a dog outside the store. Photo / Getty Images

This bear, a 79kg female, had been wandering among the parking lots of State Route 94 for several hours. Police first encountered it at 1.39pm, they said, and chased it from the Dollar General parking lot.

“They hit the bear with rubber buckshot,” said Aaron Glading, the owner of Goodfella’s, the restaurant next door, “but it didn’t affect the bear at all. It was in a daze, just roaming around.”

Two hours later, the bear was back outside Goodfella’s and confronted Glading’s German shepherd, Lucky.

“The bear tackled my dog, but he didn’t even bite my dog – no scratch marks, nothing,” Glading said.

“We have a bear here that comes every day, 136-181kg, we call him Frankie. He comes to the dumpster. If you get within 3m of him, he takes off.”

This bear, he said, was different. “One-hundred-and-twenty per cent, there was something wrong with this bear.”

Ten minutes or so after that, Sean Clarkin, a real estate agent, stopped into the Dollar General. “I have a new listing a few minutes away and I went to buy some cleaning materials, spruce up the windows, that kind of thing,” he said.

When he saw the bear, he started filming as he tried to figure out how to get it out of the store. “You got a back door here somewhere?” he yells at one point.

There is an urgency in Clarkin’s voice as the bear follows him down the aisles, but he said that he was not scared.

“I’m a real estate agent, and when you take a listing for US$700,000, or someone’s trusting you to sell their house for a million dollars, you’ve got to knock out the problems as they come up,” said Clarkin, 65.

”Getting the bear out of the store seemed like the thing to do.”

Besides, Clarkin said, the bear did not seem particularly threatening.

“This bear was sick in some manner,” he said. “That’s kind of why he wasn’t waving his arms and knocking things over. He was just like a really hungover bear, trying to make it through the day.”

That the bear did not do. By the time the bear left the store, there were police cars in the parking lot and a big crowd had assembled.

The bear tried to go back into the store, but Clarkin blocked her path with a shopping cart. The bear had already engaged in two of what the Department of Environmental Protection classifies as “Category 1” behaviours: “human attack” and “unprovoked dog attack”. When the bear crossed Route 94, an officer raised his gun.

“My heart sank when I heard the gunshot,” Flohr said. “I saw the bear go down, flailing and writhing in pain.”

State environmental workers collected the bear’s remains for rabies testing. The results will be back in one to three days.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Andy Newman

Photographs from Getty Images

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES