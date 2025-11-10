Advertisement
Home / World

A battle between rival families has brought bloodshed to a village in Med holiday destination

Nick Squires
Daily Telegraph UK·
10 mins to read

The appealing water and tough hills of Crete, Greece. Photo / 123RF

Bullets fired from a Kalashnikov assault rifle have created small craters in the asphalt.

Another round has gouged a hole in a metal railing. There are dark bloodstains on the ground.

It may sound like a scene from some war-torn town on the front line of Ukraine. But

