“She was a friend of AAOTP for many years, and attended several events. We are all devastated and send so much love and support to Gary Morris, who is bass player in our band ADHD.”

Members of the Facebook group also offered their condolences and sympathies to the family on the post.

Djeison Rafael, 21, of Smethwick, is accused of murder and appeared in Birmingham Magistrates’ Court. An application to amend the charges was made following her death.

Rafael has also been charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm on October 27 and November 7, possession of a Stanley knife on November 7 and assaulting a detention escort officer on November 8.

Rafael was told he was not going to be asked to enter any pleas because the offences are too serious to be dealt with by the magistrates’ court.

District Judge John Bristow told the defendant: “I’m going to send you and your charges to the crown court on November 12”.

John Cotton, leader of Birmingham city council, said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by this appalling attack, and my thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved Katie.

“The council continues to work closely with West Midlands Police and other partners to ensure that the city centre remains a safe and welcoming place and we remain committed to tackling knife crime through co-ordinated prevention, education, and enforcement efforts.

“We must work together to do all that we can to eliminate the scourge of knife crime.”

West Midlands Police is appealing for information about the movements of the suspect, who was believed to be wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and a rucksack at the time of the incident.

The force said extra officers will remain on duty in Birmingham city centre to offer reassurance.

Detective Inspector James Nix said: “We believe this was an unprovoked attack and are working to understand why it happened”.

