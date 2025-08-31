Police arrested a man and a boy in Paris with jewellery worth an estimated €10 million. Photo / Getty Images

A man and a boy have been arrested in Paris with a haul of jewellery worth an estimated €10 million ($19.8m), the prosecutor’s office said today.

The Parisien newspaper earlier reported that investigators had discovered items, including a necklace estimated at €5m and earrings worth €2m, in a sock hidden in the underpants of one of the suspects.

The haul also included a €1m ring and a Rolex watch, the paper reported.

The prosecutor’s office told AFP the case had been handed to a serious crime unit over suspicions the pair were hiding the proceeds of theft.

The pair, of Tunisian origin, were arrested at the Gare de Lyon railway station yesterday, the prosecutor’s office said.