A view of the destroyed building after 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province. Photo / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southeast Turkey early on Monday, local time, and was followed by another strong temblor. It was felt in several provinces in the region and knocked down a number of buildings, reports said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33km from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26km from the town of Nurdagi.

It was centred 18km deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighbouring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL — BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023

The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria.

Syria’s state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria’s rebel-held northwest that borders Turkey several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition’s Syrian civil Defense.

In Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

A view of a destroyed building after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Photo / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The quake jolted residents in Lebanon from beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties in either country.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.