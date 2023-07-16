Photo / NZME

A more than seven-magnitude earthquake has hit the Alaskan Peninsula this evening.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for some areas of Alaska.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake initially measured as a 7.4 magnitude but was revised to a 7.2.

The depth of the earthquake in the largest US state by area was recorded as 32.6km by the USGS.

The USGS also reported a 5.7 earthquake followed the larger quake just three minutes later in the same area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Anchorage warned that “significant inundation is possible or already occurring. Move inland to higher ground.”

NWS Juneau, in Alaska’s capital, said the tsunami warning has now been downgraded to an advisory.

Update 1147PM: Area reduced and downgraded to an Advisory. #akwx pic.twitter.com/k3gape18nm — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) July 16, 2023

