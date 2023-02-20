The quake struck this morning.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey and Syria two weeks after the region was devastated by twin quakes that killed nearly 50,000 people.

The USGS located this morning’s quake at 10km deep and centred 3km west-south-west of Uzunbağ in Turkey’s Hatay Province, one of the areas already worst-hit by the quakes on February 6.

Witnesses told Reuters it was felt as a strong quake and caused further damage to buildings in central Antakya, the province’s capital.

Resident Muna Al Omar told the news agency she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the tremor struck.

“I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,” she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son.







