$62m emergency fund launched to aid United States public media stations

By Scott Nover 
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

NPR headquarters in Washington. Photo / Tom Brenner, The Washington Post

Major philanthropic organisations say they are committing nearly US$37 million ($62m) in emergency funding to keep public media stations afloat in the United States after Congress passed President Donald Trump’s rescissions Bill, which eliminated US$1.1 billion in federal funding from PBS and NPR stations over the next two years.

