A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Saturday night, setting off alarms as far away as Mexico City, but without immediate reports of damage.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred shortly after 11pm local time (6pm NZ time) near the town of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca. It was at a depth of 108km.
Oaxaca state’s civil defence agency said it was monitoring for reports of damage.
Strong shaking was felt in Oaxaca’s capital. At a packed amphitheatre, the band stopped performing and was ushered off the stage, but the crowd appeared to remain calm.
Oaxaca governor Salomon Jara Cruz urged calm via the social media platform X and said that state officials were checking for impacts from the earthquake across the state.
In the neighbouring state of Veracruz, the civil defence agency said the earthquake was felt in areas but that there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.
The temblor triggered seismic alarms in Mexico City, driving residents into the streets, but in most areas shaking was not felt.