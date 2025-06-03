5.8-magnitude quake rattles Turkey’s southwestern resorts

A 5.8 magnitude quake struck 10 kilometres off the coast of Marmaris. Photo / 123RF

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A 5.8 magnitude quake struck 10 kilometres off the coast of Marmaris. Photo / 123RF

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Marmaris area of southwestern Turkey early on Tuesday local time, killing one teenager and injuring dozens of people, the interior minister said.

A 14-year-old girl died after a panic attack, and some 70 people were hurt in Mugla province as they rushed to find safety, including “some who jumped from a height”, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

There were no initial reports of buildings destroyed in residential areas, he said.

The quake struck at 2.17am (11.17a, NZ time) 10 kilometres off the coast of Marmaris, the AFAD disaster agency said.

“In Fethiye, a 14-year-old girl named Afranur Gunlu was taken to the hospital due to a panic attack but, unfortunately, despite all interventions, she passed away,” Yerlikaya said.