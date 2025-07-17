Advertisement
54 people killed in 24 hours of heavy monsoon rain in Pakistan

AFP
3 mins to read

Heavy rains have been linked to 54 deaths in the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the toll to about 180 since the arrival of the monsoon in late June. Photo / AFP

Heavy rains have been linked to 54 deaths in the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the toll to about 180 since the arrival of the monsoon in late June, according to the Government’s disaster agency.

Torrential rain has poured almost without pause across parts of Punjab province since Wednesday

