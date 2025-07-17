54 people killed in 24 hours of heavy monsoon rain in Pakistan

“Rescue teams are on standby for more evacuations,” a spokeswoman for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.
“Residents of vulnerable areas should prepare emergency kits with food, water and essential medicines for three to five days in case of an emergency.”
The Rawalpindi Government declared a public holiday yesterday to keep people at home, with the national meteorological department warning that heavy rain would continue today.
Electrocutions, buildings collapsing
About 180 people have been killed, including 70 children, and about 500 injured since the start of the monsoon on June 26, according to the NDMA.
“In the last 24 hours, 54 people were killed and 227 injured across Pakistan, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab,” it told AFP yesterday.
The majority of deaths were caused by collapsed houses and sudden flash floods. Dozens were also electrocuted.
Monsoon season brings South Asia about 70% to 80% of its annual rainfall, and runs from June until September in India and Pakistan.
The annual rains are vital for agriculture and food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers, but also bring destruction.
South Asia is getting hotter and has seen shifting weather patterns in recent years, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting the highly complex monsoon.
Pakistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, and its 255 million residents are facing extreme weather events with increasing frequency.
In 2022, monsoon floods submerged a third of the country and killed 1700 people.
- Agence France-Presse