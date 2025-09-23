A 5-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with a pencil by another classmate at a primary school in Moree, NSW. Photo / 123rf

A mother has been left shaken after her daughter was allegedly stabbed in the head by another child at a primary school in regional NSW, Australia.

The 5-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with a pencil by another classmate at St Philomena’s School in Moree in the state’s north on September 17.

Mum Eliza told NewsWire her daughter was “covered in blood” and required treatment by paramedics at the school.

“Upon my arrival at the school, after being informed an ambulance had to be called for my daughter due to a large amount of blood coming from her head, the staff at the school refused to tell me how she sustained her injury,” she said.

“She did nothing to provoke this [alleged] attack on her.”