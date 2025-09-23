Eliza told NewsWire her daughter had been undergoing an autism diagnosis and was traumatised by the alleged incident.
“Under the care of the team of professionals she has around her supporting her, she has worked so hard to be able to show up to school despite the extra struggles she faces daily and she is now frightened to go to school once the [other] child is allowed back,” the mum said.
“My biggest fear is that she would become disengaged from school and have her education affected.”
Armidale Catholic Schools (ACS) told NewsWire it was “managing” the incident.
“Armidale Catholic Schools is undertaking a review to determine next steps,” a statement read.
“This decision will be carefully and thoughtfully made considering multiple factors and the safety and best interests of all children in our care.”
ACS said the child who allegedly stabbed the girl was being “kept out” of the school until the “appropriate procedures” had been completed.
“Armidale Catholic Schools takes its responsibility to all children, families and staff very seriously. The safety of our students, staff and the community continues to be our priority,” the statement said.
