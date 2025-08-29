33 Colombian soldiers freed after capture in guerrilla-controlled area

Colombian Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez announcing earlier this week that the soldiers had been captured. It marked a fresh setback for Government efforts to quell resurgent guerrilla groups. Photo / AFP, Colombian Defence Ministry

A group of 33 Colombian soldiers have been freed after being held captive for three days in a southeastern Amazonian community home to drug crops and dissident guerrillas.

After the soldiers engaged in fierce clashes with guerrillas earlier this week, villagers blocked roads to prevent them from leaving. It was an act that the leftist Government of President Gustavo Petro deemed a kidnapping.

“At this moment, soldiers are withdrawing from the village Nueva York” in the Guaviare province, Iris Marin, head of the Ombudsman’s office, said on X today.

“We urge people not to stigmatise the community.”

Delegations from the Government, the Ombudsman’s office and the United Nations mediated the release of the soldiers.