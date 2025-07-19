A tourist boat believed to have been carrying nearly 50 passengers has capsized in Halong Bay, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam. At least 18 people have died and 23 are missing. Photo / Vietnam Traffic Police Department via Getty Images

A tourist boat believed to have been carrying nearly 50 passengers has capsized in Halong Bay, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam. At least 18 people have died and 23 are missing. Photo / Vietnam Traffic Police Department via Getty Images

At least 30 people have died after a boat transporting tourists around Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay capsized.

The Wonder Seas was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members when it capsized at the Unesco world heritage site because of a sudden heavy rainstorm, it has been reported.

Most of those on board were families visiting from Hanoi, with more than 20 children among the passengers, according to the VNExpress news site.

Eight people are still missing, with rescue efforts continuing into the night. The report said that “border guards rescued 12 people and recovered 18 bodies”.

Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese prime minister, sent his condolences to the families of the dead and called on the country’s defence and public security ministries to conduct urgent search and rescue.