A tourist boat believed to have been carrying nearly 50 passengers has capsized in Halong Bay, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam. At least 18 people have died and 23 are missing. Photo / Vietnam Traffic Police Department via Getty Images
At least 30 people have died after a boat transporting tourists around Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay capsized.
The Wonder Seas was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members when it capsized at the Unesco world heritage site because of a sudden heavy rainstorm, it has been reported.
Most of thoseon board were families visiting from Hanoi, with more than 20 children among the passengers, according to the VNExpress news site.
Eight people are still missing, with rescue efforts continuing into the night. The report said that “border guards rescued 12 people and recovered 18 bodies”.
Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese prime minister, sent his condolences to the families of the dead and called on the country’s defence and public security ministries to conduct urgent search and rescue.
Authorities said they would “investigate and clarify the cause of the incident and strictly handle violations”.
Tran Trong Hung, a resident in the Ha Long Bay area, told AFP: “The sky turned dark at around 2pm.”
He said there were “hailstones as big as toes with torrential rain, thunderstorm and lightning” as torrential rain also hit northern Hanoi, Thai Nguyen and Bac Ninh provinces on Saturday. Several trees in the capital were knocked down by strong winds.