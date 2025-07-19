Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

30 dead after boat sinks in Ha Long Bay storm

Daily Telegraph UK
2 mins to read

A tourist boat believed to have been carrying nearly 50 passengers has capsized in Halong Bay, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam. At least 18 people have died and 23 are missing. Photo / Vietnam Traffic Police Department via Getty Images

A tourist boat believed to have been carrying nearly 50 passengers has capsized in Halong Bay, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam. At least 18 people have died and 23 are missing. Photo / Vietnam Traffic Police Department via Getty Images

At least 30 people have died after a boat transporting tourists around Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay capsized.

The Wonder Seas was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members when it capsized at the Unesco world heritage site because of a sudden heavy rainstorm, it has been reported.

Most of those

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save