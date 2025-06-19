“Many of the fragments were very delicate and pieces from different walls had been jumbled together when the building was demolished, so it was like assembling the world’s most difficult jigsaw puzzle.
“The result was seeing wall paintings that even individuals of the late Roman period in London would not have seen.”
The reconstruction revealed bright yellow panel designs decorated with images of birds, fruit, flowers, and lyres not seen for 1800 years.
Among the fragments is evidence of a painter’s signature, although their name is not among the pieces, as well as unusual graffiti of the ancient Greek alphabet.
Another fragment features the face of a crying woman with a Flavian period (AD 69-96) hairstyle.
The construction site has already yielded mosaics and a rare Roman mausoleum.
