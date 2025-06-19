Archaeologists have pieced the plaster fragments together over three months. Photo / Handout, Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA), AFP

Archaeologists have pieced the plaster fragments together over three months. Photo / Handout, Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA), AFP

Archaeologists have unearthed one of the largest collections of painted Roman wall plaster ever found in London and painstakingly pieced the fragments together, they said Thursday.

The plaster, which was discovered on a construction site in 2021, once decorated around 20 internal walls of a high-status early Roman (AD 43-150) building in Southwark, south of the River Thames, the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) said.

The plaster was found dumped in a large pit, having been smashed into thousands of pieces during Roman demolition works that took place some time before AD 200.

MOLA senior building material specialist Han Li has spent the past three months laying out the fragments and reconstructing the designs.

“This has been a once-in-a-lifetime moment, so I felt a mix of excitement and nervousness when I started to lay the plaster out,” he said.