161 Gaza aid flotilla detainees land in Greece

According to the Swedish branch of the Global Movement for Gaza, the deported Swedish nationals were on board the flight.
At Athens International Airport, activists unfurled a huge Palestinian flag in the arrivals hall and chanted “Freedom for Palestine” and “Long live the flotilla!”, AFP reporters saw.
The Global Sumud flotilla departed from Barcelona in Spain in early September.
The vessels were boarded by the Israeli navy off Egypt and the Gaza Strip between October 1 and 3.
Israel, which accuses the flotilla of being an offshoot of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement with which it has been at war for two years in the Gaza Strip, claims that the boats violated a prohibited zone and that no humanitarian aid was found on board the vessels.
The ships were forcibly diverted to the Israeli port of Ashdod. According to Israeli police, more than 470 people aboard the flotilla boats were arrested.
The first deportations began on October 2 and currently 138 flotilla participants remain in detention in Israel, the foreign ministry told AFP.
- Agence France-Presse