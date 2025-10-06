161 Gaza aid flotilla detainees land in Greece

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg raises her fist upon arrival alongside activists at the arrivals area of Athens International Airport. Photo / Aris Messinis, AFP

Greece’s Foreign Ministry said 161 nationals from 16 European countries have landed in Athens after being expelled by Israel for taking part in a Gaza aid flotilla.

Israel on Monday (local time) deported more activists who were on the flotilla bound for the devastated Palestinian territory, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The 45-vessel flotilla had been aiming to break an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has taken hold after two years of devastating conflict.

“A special repatriation flight landed safely in Athens carrying the 27 Greek citizens who took part in the ‘Global Sumud Flotilla’,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

“This flight also facilitated the return of 134 nationals from 15 European countries.”