World

16 dead, thousands of businesses destroyed after Kenya protests

By Mary Kulundu
AFP·
4 mins to read

Marches in Kenya to mark a year since massive anti-government demos turned violent on Wednesday, with running battles between protesters and police. Photo / Kabir Dhanji, AFP

Kenya’s under-fire Government on Thursday condemned protests across the country during which at least 16 people were killed and thousands of businesses ruined as “terrorism disguised as dissent”.

The marches on Wednesday were called to mark the one-year anniversary of anti-tax demonstrations that peaked when a huge crowd stormed Parliament





