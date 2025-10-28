A small plane travelling from Kenya's coast has crashed, killing all 11 people on board, most of them foreigners, the airline said. Photo / Mwajabe Omar, AFP

A small plane travelling from Kenya's coast has crashed, killing all 11 people on board, most of them foreigners, the airline said. Photo / Mwajabe Omar, AFP

A small plane travelling from Kenya’s coast has crashed, killing all 11 people on board, most of them foreigners, the airline said.

The small plane was en route to Kichwa Tembo – an airstrip located in the Maasai Mara National Park – from the tourist hotspot of Diani when it came down at around 5.30am local time.

Mombasa Air Safari chairman John Cleave confirmed the accident, and said there were 10 passengers – eight Hungarians, two Germans – and a Kenyan captain.

“Sadly, there are no survivors,” he said in a statement, citing preliminary information, adding that they had “activated our emergency response team” and were co-operating with local authorities.

“Our hearts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic event,” the statement said.