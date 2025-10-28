An earlier statement from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the aircraft had been carrying 12 people at the time of the crash.
The KCAA gave no further details, but said that government agencies were already on site to establish the cause of the accident.
Photographs and videos shared by local media showed the charred remains of the aircraft in the middle of dense forest and scrub.
In clips, officials and soldiers inspected the few still identifiable items in the orange soil as rain poured down.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his “sincere condolences” to the families of those involved in the crash.
He added, in a statement, that his government was in touch with the Kenyan authorities over the “tragedy”.
In August, a light aircraft belonging to the medical NGO Amref crashed on the outskirts of capital Nairobi, killing six and injuring two more.
