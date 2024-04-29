Skipper speaks out after Manukau Harbour rescue, health experts warn of a measles epidemic and Hamas considers Israel’s latest cease-fire offer in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with the stabbing murder of her 10-year-old sister in New South Wales.

The older girl was arrested after her sister was found with multiple stab wounds at a home in Boolaroo at 3.45pm on Monday.

Paramedics desperately battled to save the younger girl’s life but she succumbed to her injuries.

This morning, her sister was charged.

“It is just beyond words,” a neighbour told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are grieving.”

Another neighbour told the Newcastle Herald that they never expected such a horrific incident in their neighbourhood.

The Daily Telegraph reports that police are now looking into any possible history of mental illness in the family.

The older sister has been refused bail and will appear at a children’s court today.