A child has been killed in a horror accident at a Sydney school for children with disabilities. Photo / Google Maps

A child in Australia has been killed in a horror accident at a Sydney school for children with disabilities.

On Wednesday, authorities were called to St Lucy’s School after reports a child was trapped.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered “a 10-year-old boy trapped under a lift”, police said in a statement.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the boy from where he was trapped but he died at the scene.

Police have established a crime scene and a recovery operation is continuing.

The Catholic Dominican school caters for about 230 students from kindergarten to year 12 with a range of a disabilities.

The school said in a statement: “St Lucy’s School is very sad to confirm the tragic death of one of our students this afternoon. We are cooperating with investigating police and are not able to make any further statement today.

“The school will be closed to students until further notice.

“We ask for privacy and space for our staff and families to grieve at this difficult time as we remember our beautiful student.”