French gendarmes secure an area where a burnt car was found in Saint-Pierre-d'Oleron following an incident in which a car rammed into pedestrians and cyclists. Photo / Christophe Archambault, AFP

French gendarmes secure an area where a burnt car was found in Saint-Pierre-d'Oleron following an incident in which a car rammed into pedestrians and cyclists. Photo / Christophe Archambault, AFP

A 35-year-old man has rammed his car into pedestrians and cyclists on the French Atlantic island of Oleron, wounding 10 people, including four seriously, a prosecutor said.

The Oleron resident “deliberately hit several pedestrians and cyclists” along a main road on the scenic island off the western city of La Rochelle, prosecutor Arnaud Laraize said.

Police used a Taser to arrest the suspect as he attempted to set fire to his car, a source following the case said, asking not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the press.

When arrested, the man cried “God is the greatest” in Arabic, the prosecutor said. The expression is a key refrain in Islam, but also used by militants carrying out attacks.

The man’s motive was not immediately clear, Laraize added, saying he was being investigated for alleged “attempted murder”.