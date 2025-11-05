He was already known to the police for petty crimes, and investigators had not dismissed the possibility that he had a psychiatric disorder.
A second source following the case earlier said the man had “deliberately hit” the victims on different stretches of the road.
The prosecutor said the incidents occurred on a road between Dolus d’Oleron and Saint-Pierre d’Oleron.
The mayor of Dolus d’Oleron confirmed the suspect was a resident.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said he was heading to the area and would speak to the press later on Wednesday (local time).
France has been rocked by a series of jihadist attacks in recent years.
In 2016, a Tunisian man ploughed a 19-tonne truck into crowds in the southern city of Nice, killing 86 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.
France will next week mark a decade since the attack on the Bataclan concert hall and other locations in Paris, which were also claimed by IS and killed 130 people.
– Agence France-Presse