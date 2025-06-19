Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

10 endangered black rhinos sent from S Africa to Mozambique

AFP
2 mins to read

Ten black rhinos were moved from South Africa to Mozambique's Zinave National Park for breeding. Photo / 123rf

Ten black rhinos were moved from South Africa to Mozambique's Zinave National Park for breeding. Photo / 123rf

Ten black rhinos have been moved from South Africa to Mozambique to secure breeding of the critically endangered animals that became locally extinct 50 years ago, conservationists said Thursday.

The five male and five female rhinos were transferred to Mozambique’s Zinave National Park in a 48-hour road trip last week,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World