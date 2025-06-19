Twenty-five white rhinos, which are classified as less threatened, were also translocated in various operations.
The global black rhino population dropped by 96% between 1970 and 1993, reaching a low of only 2300 surviving in the wild, according to the International Rhino Foundation.
Decades of conservation efforts allowed the species to slowly recover and the population is estimated at 6421 today.
Once abundant across sub-Saharan Africa, rhino numbers fell dramatically because of hunting by European colonisers and large-scale poaching, with their horns highly sought after on black markets particularly in Asia.
Mozambique’s population of the large animals was depleted during the 15-year civil war, which ended in 1992 and pushed many people to desperate measures to “survive in very difficult circumstances”, van Rooyen said.
Years of rewilding efforts have established Zinave as Mozambique’s only national park home to the “Big Five” game animals – elephant, rhino, lion, leopard and buffalo.
-Agence France-Presse