Ten black rhinos were moved from South Africa to Mozambique's Zinave National Park for breeding. Photo / 123rf

Ten black rhinos have been moved from South Africa to Mozambique to secure breeding of the critically endangered animals that became locally extinct 50 years ago, conservationists said Thursday.

The five male and five female rhinos were transferred to Mozambique’s Zinave National Park in a 48-hour road trip last week, said the Peace Parks Foundation, which took part in the translocation.

“It was necessary to introduce these 10 to make the population viable,” communication coordinator Lesa van Rooyen told AFP.

The new arrivals will “secure the first founder population of black rhinos since becoming locally extinct five decades ago”, South Africa’s environment ministry, which was also involved, said in a statement.

Twelve black rhinos had previously been sent from South Africa to Zinave in central Mozambique but the population was still not viable for breeding, Van Rooyen said.