Mt Ruapehu

Mother Nature has played her part well and Mt Ruapehu's Whakapapa and Tūroa lower ski fields are in full swing for the school holidays.

Whakapapa's Happy Valley is open and the Rangatira Express chairlift opened yesterday.

While there isn't enough snow for upper slopes to open skiing and riding, the Sky Waka gondola is operating for sightseeing.

Māra Hūpara

Built along the Oakley Creek walkway near Waterview, this new playground brings together a collection of ancient Māori play artefacts in a single space to create a traditional Māori playground.

This playground is without a trace of steel, rubber or plastic, taking inspiration for its playgrounds from the "good old days".

Tamaki Drive

It might be winter, but the weather has been terrific for playing outside in Auckland. Grab the bikes, skateboards, scooters and rollerblades and head down to Tamaki Drive and take in the sights of Auckland Harbour and maybe even stop off in Mission Bay for some icecream.

We're going on a bear hunt

There's plenty of fun to be had at the PumpHouse Theatre in Takapuna with the show We're Going on a Bear Hunt running all holidays. The show runs each day except Sunday at 10.30am and 2pm. Saturday, July 20, is the last day.

Before or after the show, take a trip down to Takapuna beach for some fun in the sand.

Auckland Fish Markets

Feeling adventurous? Head down to Jellicoe St in Freeman's Bay, right by the waterfront, to take in the sights and smells of the Auckland Fish Markets. There's plenty to see, smell and learn.

Open seven days from 7am until late, the markets are filled with some of the most passionate fishmongers and chefs New Zealand has to offer. Next Tuesday at 10am, a kids cooking class is taking place for those aged 7-12. Kids will take a tour around the market and create their own lunch and dessert.