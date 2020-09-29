A foundation member of Soroptimist International Kāpiti Coast is extra proud of the group's latest member.

Mavis Smith, 92, has been part of the service organisation for nearly 40 years since it started in the 1980s.

She didn't think her daughter Shiona would join the group but was always hopeful.

Her wish has come true as Shiona was inducted into the group in September.

"Obviously I've known about the organisation for many years and have gone to different things with Mum.

"I just thought it was time in my life to join."

Mavis is delighted Shiona is now a member.

"I don't think there's another group, not in New Zealand, that has a mother and daughter as members."

Shiona said her mother was "a great inspiration".

"It kind of inspires you to carry that on.

"I think women of all ages need to be supported, especially after what we've been through this year.

"I've never joined any groups or committees but I just thought it was time and it was a really good cause.

"I've seen Mum travel the world when she was president, too."

Mavis became a foundation member of Soroptimist International Kapiti Coast after a chance encounter.

"I was in my florist shop in Waikanae one day when a lady came in and said she was the membership convenor for Wellington Soroptimist and I said 'what's that?' and she told me it was a women's service group."

Her long association has brought her a lot of enjoyment and satisfaction.

"Lots of friendships and I quite enjoy the fundraising efforts and all the things we do to assist people."

Soroptimist International is an organisation focused on building a better world for women and girls.

A lot of fundraising is undertaken for local, national and international projects.

Some of the things the Kāpiti group does locally include organising fundraising through events such as movie nights, suffrage breakfast and information awareness expos.

The group sponsors Christmas boxes to Meals on Wheels recipients.

It collects and donates blankets with the assistance of Birthright to families for winter and babies leaving hospital.

The group buys sanitary items for girls and distributes the items via schools and Kapiti Youth Support.

And it directs funding to Kāpiti organisations including Tu Tonu camps for teenage victims of sexual abuse.

"For a small group we're actually involved in quite a lot of things," Shiona said.

On a national level, funds are raised for the Betty Loughead Soroptimist Scholarship, which assists women over the age of 25 in a course of study.

The group meets once a month in Paraparaumu.