Labour candidate Soraya Peke-Mason has spent 18 years in local government and now has cast her net wider to stand for Labour in the Rangitikei electorate.

Peke-Mason says Rangitīkei deserves a strong voice at the table of the next Government and sees her role in the electorate as an advocate, an influencer, a fresh face and with energy.

Peke-Mason is self-made and comes from humble beginnings.

"I am self-made, hard-working with a local government and business background in the construction, tourism, honey and forestry sectors.

"My ancestry can be traced back to the early 1800s, and I have business networks and family that transcend across the electorate."

Peke-Mason served two terms on the New Zealand Labour Party Executive Council.

"Central government politics is not new to me," she says.

Her 18 years in local government involve 12 years as an elected Rangitikei District councillor, six on the community board and for 30 years she has also served as a Justice of the Peace.

She has just completed EMBA through Massey University.



Peke-Mason says we had no warning for Covid-19 but Labour delivered a health and economic response that saved lives and set the country in a position for a strong economy.

"With our five-point economic recovery plan we are investing in you, jobs, preparing for the future, supporting small business, entrepreneurs and job creation.

"Labour is investing $620 million to replace the Manawatū Tararua highway which will create over 300 jobs locally; $40m for the planned intermodal freight hub at Bunnythorpe, investing in training and upskilling, the new Marton Rail Hub and the Taumarunui Housing Programme."

Peke-Mason says there's more to do and she is available to speak to on 027 270 7763 or email sorayapm@labour.org.nz.