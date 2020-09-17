Science and innovation were the stars of the day when food researchers pitched their findings and studies to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe in Palmerston North today.

Hemp ice-cream, Tahi spirulina, carrot fibre, quinoa puffs and fermented foods are some of the products being developed at FoodHQ and FoodPilot.

FoodPilot, part of the NZ Food Innovation Network , is the largest collection of pilot-scale food-processing equipment in the southern hemisphere.

The facility supports research, education, and the development of food beverage ideas through to commercial production.

Since the pandemic we've got used to maintaining hygiene, so suiting up with coat, hairnet and shoe coverings before entering the FoodPilot was par for the course.

Marzieh Eblaghi is developing products from the fibre extracted from carrots for juice, and Allan Hardacre is using small (lower-value) NZ quinoa and broad beans to produce healthy snacks.

Food technology student Hannah Davis is producing probiotic fruit juices to support a healthy gut, and fellow fourth-year Nan Zhang is working on dried whipping cream which can be dissolved in water and still whip as a fresh cream.