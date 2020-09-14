Christine Archer-Lockwood and Guy Donaldson will play Mozart's only piano sonata for two pianos as part of the exciting programme for their concert at the Globe Theatre, 2.30pm, September 27.

The piece is particularly relevant for audiences dealing with impact of Covid-19 as its overall mood is one of celebration and joy.

At the centre of the programme are three modern pieces, which are exciting and entertaining.

American composer John Corigliano is an award-winning composer and a distinguished professor of music at The Juilliard School.

Advertisement

His piece Kaleidoscope is calculated to have the audience on the edges of their seats as musical ideas are tossed between the two instruments and the performers move between co-operation and duelling.



Palmerston North composer Graham Parsons' Pas de Deux recalls classical ballet, with the two performers working lyrically together, even when the mood of the piece darkens for a time.

Parsons wrote the work for the performers this year.

A favourite of last year's duo programme with Archer-Lockwood and Donaldson, was a tango by Astor Piazzola.

The Death of the Angel is bound to have a similar impact.

Taken from a 1957 play Tango del angel for which Piazzola wrote the music, the drama depicts an angel who appears to residents of a shabby neighbourhood in Buenos Aires to purify their souls, but is ultimately killed in a knife fight.

This climactic piece depicts the fight between the villain and the angel.

Any heightened pulse rates created by this music will be eased and smiles created as the two pianists embark on extracts from Camille Saint-Saens' famous work Carnival of the Animals, originally written for two pianos and a chamber orchestra.

From the beginning, Saint-Saens regarded the work as a piece of fun.

Advertisement

Saint-Saens was adamant that the work would not be published in his lifetime because it detracted from his serious composer image.

History has decided otherwise.

The audience will experience a parade of lions, hens and roosters, wild asses, tortoises, an elephant, kangaroos, fossils, a swan, and a finale in which all the animals rush past at great speed.

Archer-Lockwood was born and educated in Palmerston North and returned to the city in 2017. She gained an Honours degree in Piano Performance at Victoria University of Wellington, post-graduate diplomas in teaching (Wellington) and music therapy (London), and a Masters in Music Therapy from Massey University, Wellington.

Christine's professional life has been as a primary school teacher; a music therapist in special education, early intervention and private practice; a chamber musician, an accompanist, piano teacher, music director and conductor of choirs and orchestras. She is currently music director of the Renaissance Singers.

Guy Donaldson received his formative piano instruction from Maurice Collier, and then at Canterbury University with Maurice Till.

Advertisement

In 1984 he studied in London with Paul Hamburger and Roger Vignoles.

Donaldson was a senior lecturer in music education at Massey until 2004, when he took leave to pursue his passion for performance and music teaching.

He is active in the Manawatū as a teacher, adjudicator, piano soloist, accompanist, chamber music player and music coach, and was for 30 years music director of the Renaissance Singers.

Sunday September 27, 2.30pm

Globe Theatre, Palmerston North. Please arrive early as restrictions on audience size may apply.

Admission is by donation, recommended from $5.