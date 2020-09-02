A woman has been flown to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious conditions following a crash on State Highway 57 near Levin this afternoon.

Emergency services were at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Arapaepae Road (SH57) and McDonald Road, Levin, shortly after 1pm this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision involved a van and a ute and trailer. The trailer was reportedly carrying livestock.

State Highway 57 near Levin still remains closed.

Motorists were being urged to avoid the area if possible, and diversions were in place taking traffic along Roslyn Road toward State Highway One.