Who stole a boat, only to set fire to it and leave behind a molten mess.

That's what Levin Police want to know. They are still investigating a burglary and subsequent arson of a fishing boat in Ōhau last month are appealing to the public for anyone with information to contact an anonymous phone line.

Early on the morning of Friday 17 July, a boat and trailer was stolen from an address in Ōhau.

The boat was taken about 4km along Muhunoa West Road in the small Horowhenua township, where it was set alight.

By the time Police and Fire and Emergency arrived at that scene about 4:45am, the boat was engulfed in flame. By the time the fire subdued, the boat had melted well beyond repair.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything that could help us in this investigation.

If you can help, please contact Senior Constable Lizzie Woodley via 105, either online or over the phone, and quote file number 200718/7417.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.