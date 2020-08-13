In 2014 Chrissy and Charlie Pedersen planned to build a modern three-storey home behind one of their commercial properties on Main St, Foxton but one day, enjoying a coffee in the cafe which is now Mrs Nubbs, Charlie looked over the road and was drawn to the old Bank of New Zealand Building.

Foxton BNZ in 2020. Photo / Jennie Gutry

At the time, the building was rented out and not even for sale but that didn't stop the Pedersens from making an offer on the building to the owners which was accepted.

Since then, in a labour of love, they have renovated the exterior of the building in keeping with its 1913 construction, and transformed the interior into a modern, light "forever home".

Dairy and chicken farmers from Himitangi Beach Rd, the Pedersens restored their 100-year-old family homestead over 35 years and now the fourth generation of their family live there.

Although not a builder by trade, Charlie said as a farmer, "Building is in their DNA. We think if we can build a chook house, we can build anything."

Foxton BNZ building interior.

The proof is in the pudding with the Pedersens having restored many of the historic buildings in Main St, including the Frasers, Perreau & Sons and E Ball Saddler buildings.

At the time, the couple had no idea what they had taken on. They moved into the upstairs of the BNZ building which used to be the bank manager's private residence.

"Although it had good bones, it certainly wasn't the standard of accommodation we had been used to," said Charlie.

They restored the exterior and updated the first-floor interior of the old Donnelly's Chemist building opposite (now Pioneers store) and lived there comfortably while they were working on the BNZ building.

Foxton BNZ building staircase.

Two architects were selected to come up with different ideas for the interior layout of the BNZ building.

Charlie says they were fortunate in some respects that the building was strong, with steel reinforcement which is rare in buildings of that age. In the end, neither of the plans were used and the Pedersens came up with the eventual interior layout in a process of "renovating by evolution rather than revolution."

Discovering that they couldn't live on the ground floor of the building as it was zoned commercial was just one of the many hiccups experienced along their two-year renovation journey.

Foxton BNZ building: a peek at the staircase inside the building.

Resource consent had to be obtained to change the zoning and earthquake strengthening of the building was a big issue.

"I learnt if something needs fixing, don't try and hide it but make it a feature," said Charlie. The galvanised steel staircase constructed by Tenua Engineers in Foxton is a bold feature of the home, and is also a large part of the earthquake strengthening.

The original rimu staircase that was in the building now lives in the home of a friend of Charlies. "He had to reconfigure the whole house around that staircase."

Charlie and Chrissy love living in Foxton and have had great feedback about their restoration jobs. Charlie said, "After going through a bit of a decline, I think Foxton is coming up in the world. I can really feel the town moving forward – maybe it has got its best years ahead?"