Firefighters were called to a house fire in Thatcher Street in Castlecliff on Saturday morning.

Two fire engines went to the scene at 9.14am and took around an hour to extinguish the blaze.

Fire and Emergency station officer Jason Hamlin said a woman was at home with her caregiver when the fire broke out and a neighbour helped to get the woman outside.

It was not until firefighters arrived that they found out she was wheelchair-bound.

Hamlin said the front half of the house was completely gutted and there is smoke damage in the back half of the house.

An ambulance crew attended but no-one was seriously injured.

A fire investigator is determining the case of the fire.