The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra concert series

Classical Journey,

inspired by the classical period 1730-1820 comes to Palmerston North on February 23 and Wellington on February 28.

Led by NZSO Associate Conductor Hamish McKeich, Classical Journey features four works by orchestral greats Rossini, Haydn, Prokofiev, and Brahms.

"I'm excited to tour this programme around the country with the Orchestra. This is bright and cheerful music for summer which will appeal to both regular concert-goers and those hungry to experience the NZSO for the first time. They won't go away disappointed," said McKeich.

Classical Journey opens with Italian composer Rossini's intoxicating overture to his opera L'Italiana in Algeri (The Italian Girl in Algiers), which McKeich says is the perfect complement to the works which follow from Haydn, Prokofiev and Brahms.

"Haydn is the father of the symphony and his Symphony No. 104 London, the last symphony he wrote, has influenced many composers. He's inventive and he moves from one interesting idea to the next. He was always taking risks. It's witty and wonderful music."

Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1 Classical Symphony, which premiered in 1918, is one of his most popular works. Prokofiev wrote it the style of Haydn more than 120 years after the London symphony.

"Prokofiev's First Symphony is brilliant and equally inventive. While inspired by Haydn, it's distinctly Prokofiev and full of beautiful lyrical melodies."

Classical Journey closes with Brahms' moving Variations on a Theme by Haydn. The composer based his eight variations and a captivating finale on what at the time was believed to be a choral theme attributed to Haydn. While modern scholars now believe Haydn wasn't the original composer, it has become one of Brahms' most admired works.

"Brahms doesn't copy Haydn so much as turn it into a Brahms' piece. Each variation has its own character, and all based on that one theme. It's a stunning composition," says McKeich.



Classical Journey in association with Ryman Healthcare

HAMISH McKEICH Conductor

ROSSINI Overture to L'Italiana in Algeri (The Italian Girl in Algiers)

HAYDN Symphony No. 104 in D major, Hob. 1/104 London

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 Classical Symphony

PALMERSTON NORTH: Regent on Broadway on Saturday 23 February at 7.30pm

WELLINGTON: Michael Fowler Centre on Wednesday 27 February at 7.30pm