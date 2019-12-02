Vodafone is bringing 5G to New Zealand this month, so resident NZME Gaming and eSports expert, and Flava radio host, Astley Nathan flew to South Korea to see how Vodafone's 5G will elevate gaming.

Astley interviewed Jae Han, a cloud gaming expert from Cray Productions, who said cloud gaming will allow a better connection, and access to internet and games all the time – meaning people from Korea and New Zealand can play games together with no latency at all.

Recently more gaming companies are directing more resource into mobile gaming. With 5G around the corner, we can only assume that the games that we would be able to play on our phones are going to be infinitely more engaging!