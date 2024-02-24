The best summer desserts are the ones that keep you cool.

Long, hot evenings will stay with us for a few weeks more, drawing crowds to local beaches and parks for outdoor luxuriating.

And often, to accompany that lovely soak in the end-of-summer rays, we dine on cooling sweet treats. Popsicles, rolled icecreams and chilled desserts provide a little relief and a lot of joy (our compliments to the dairies for their trusty supplies).

In this collection of recipes, you’ll find homemade iterations of those desserts. There is a full rainbow of icecream flavours (including a breezy no-churn chocolate orange option), zesty tarts and nostalgic, wobbly jellies.

You might want to house these delights in a chilly bin, for serving after a picnic — but they’re equally delicious devoured from the fridge or freezer.

Strawberries, mint and Cointreau — this dessert is fresh, sweet and just a little boozy.

This fudgy icecream is served in delicate chocolate bowls, made at home using balloons (yes, the party has started).

This citrusy tart sees lime juice and white chocolate mixed with condensed milk, encased in a gingernut crust.

This nutty, aromatic icecream is best enjoyed poolside. Decorate with edible flowers and finely chopped pistachios.

This nostalgic and fruity jelly is elevated with a little fizz and candied rhubarb.

These mini choux pastries, slathered in chocolate ganache, are particularly delicious when paired with tart berries.

Preserve those peak-season plums in a homemade vanilla icecream.

Chopped and toasted almonds add a crunchy texture to these vibrant apricot popsicles.

These delicate sponge cakes are oh-so-light and full of sweet cream (and a bright touch of mandarin zest).

This Greek yoghurt-based mousse is a surprisingly simple dessert, which finds lots of flavour in passionfruit pulp.

Bite-sized pavlovas find flavourful contrast with a dash of sweetened balsamic vinegar.

Homemade icecream doesn’t have to be too involved. This no-churn recipe comes together with just a quick fold and mix.

This slightly retro dessert is best served in funky cocktail glasses, with a dollop of cream and a sprinkle of shaved chocolate.

With a sweetened puree and fresh variety, this plumful dessert is a study of the season.

Amaretti biscuits and mint leaves are pillowed in a mix of whipped cream and reduced apricots.

This sweet and earthy icecream is paired with red wine-tinged figs.

You can swap out the icecream to suit your preference — think chocolate, berry swirl or homemade banana brownie.

And, finally, the showstopper. This glossy dessert is topped with a cartoonish cream spiral and fresh berries.