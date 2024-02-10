It’s hot. Have a homemade fresh fruit ice block.

Depending on the ripeness of the apricots, you may like to add a little extra honey or sugar to these ice blocks. I love the slight tartness of the apricots, but taste the puree and adjust if needed.

CHOCOLATE-DIPPED FRESH APRICOT ICE BLOCKS RECIPE Makes 6-8

600g ripe apricots 600g ripe apricots 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp lemon juice ½ cup water ½ cup water ¼-½ cup sugar or honey ¼-½ cup sugar or honey ¼ tsp vanilla ¼ tsp vanilla

Chocolate dip 100g dark chocolate, melted 100g dark chocolate, melted 2 Tbsp chopped toasted almonds 2 Tbsp chopped toasted almonds

Remove the stones from the apricots. Place them into a medium-sized pot with the lemon juice, water and sugar or honey. Bring to a simmer for 10 minutes or until the fruit is completely softened. Blend until it becomes a smooth puree. Cool. Fill your chosen ice block containers with puree and place them into the freezer overnight. When ready to enjoy, run quickly under a lukewarm tap and remove from the container. For dipping, remove the ice blocks from the containers and place them on to a lined tray. Dip them quickly into the melted chocolate, sprinkle with nuts and place back into the freezer on the tray. They will be ready to enjoy in minutes.

More apricot recipes

Delicious ways to use the summer stonefruit.

Apricot and spice cake. A spicy cake made more delicious with a drizzle of warm caramel sauce

Apricot and ginger pudding. This apricot and ginger pudding is moist and delicious. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Apricot fool. The slightly sour flavour combined with mascarpone is irresistible.

Carrot, apricot and blueberry loaf. This healthful loaf is full of both flavour and goodness.