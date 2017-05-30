Watch NZH Local Focus: Petition too late to stop pensioner housing sale

Opponents of a decision by Horowhenua District Council to sell 115 pensioner flats presented a petition to the mayor.



It was signed by 2300 ratepayers.



Organisers of the petition say they're worried that once the properties are out of council hands the new owners may put up the rent.



"It's an asset and a community asset for the pensioners and it shouldn't be sold for that reason, and that's exactly what the community have said when we have been out gathering the signatures. They're really really angry," says Chair of the Residents and Ratepayers Association Christine Moriarty.



The council announced it was selling off the units in Levin, Shannon and Foxton in April last year. It said it no longer saw the provision of pensioner housing as a core service.



Housing Panel Councillor Jo Mason couldn't appear on camera for an interview. However, in a statement, said she wants to reassure residents and the wide community that the portfolio will be retained for pensioner housing, and the wellbeing of tenants is a priority. She says there will be a higher level of wrap around services provided with the new provider.



However there's growing concern the sale process has not been transparent, with decisions made behind closed doors.



Horowhenua Mayor Michael Feyen, who shares ratepayer concerns, accepted the petition but says it's likely too late to make a change.



"Well the final sale has already gone through, unfortunately from my perspective, but the petition will clearly show that people are really unhappy that they weren't involved in the processes anywhere near as much as people believe they should have been," says Mayor of Horowhenua Michael Feyen.

Council says there will be an announcement within the next seven weeks.

Made with funding from