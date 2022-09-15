Local Focus: Nigel Olsen on Candidate Camera

Nigel Olsen discusses plans for Napier City Council should he be elected.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Nigel Olsen's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Nigel Olsen is standing in Napier City Council's upcoming elections for Nelson Park ward, an area Olsen says is made up of primarily working class residents.

"I'd like to see more people like me, working people, helping contribute to making decisions which propel the community," he said.

Olsen is concerned with Napier's usability and, going against the trend, recommends more parking in Napier's CBD, even a new parking building. As well as lack of parking, Olsen sees inefficient public transport and lack of funding in the arts reducing opportunities for the region's economic growth.

"Biking is always touted as being something we should pursue, but have you ever tried to bring home a week's worth of groceries on your bike?" Olsen said.

In line with climate change concerns, Olsen suggested NCC introduce electric or hydrogen-powered buses to the region.

"Making public transport more attractive and environmentally friendly is the way to go".