For travellers seeking an authentic yet luxurious Indian Himalayan escape, Shakti Himalaya operates its “inner journeys … outdoors” seasonally and in three remote regions – the Kumaon, Sikkim and Ladakh. Set at the breathtakingly remote region often referred to as Little Tibet, far from the commercialised trails of Leh, this off-the-beaten-path journey immerses guests in the region’s rich Tantric Buddhist culture, rugged landscapes and high-altitude desert beauty.

Shakti’s seven-night Ladakh experience, available from May to September 2025, takes visitors through three unspoiled villages in the Indus Valley, offering guided walks, cultural encounters, and serene stays in beautifully restored village houses. The all-inclusive package costs US$7156 ($12,576) per person, based on two people travelling, and includes private accommodation, gourmet meals, two river rafting trips, a personal chef, an English-speaking guide, porters, and transfers from Leh Airport. Contact: Shakti Himalaya. Visit shaktihimalaya.com.

The Ladakh season opens soon, running from May to September 2025.

Take the whole family to Disneyland

Located 1.5km from Disneyland California, and close to Angel Stadium and the Anaheim Convention Center, Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area has spacious guestrooms including Family Suites that include bunk beds and a wet bar. The colossal on-site waterpark is a highlight for younger guests. There are also several dining establishments, which coupled with an outdoor movie wall, fire pits and a putting green, mean there could be days when you don’t leave the resort.

House of Travel has a seven-night package starting from $2845 per person family share (based on two adults and two kids, 3-9 years). This includes return Economy class airfares flying Air New Zealand, seven nights’ accommodation, transfers, daily breakfast and three-day, one-park per day Disneyland resort ticket. Plus, you save $1767 per family. Valid for sale until March 23. Travel from August 10 to 28, September 1 to 10, and October 26 to December 3, 2025. Contact: House of Travel. Call 0800 713 715 or visit houseoftravel.co.nz

Stay at the Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area.

Journey through the Outback

Spend six days in Australia’s iconic Outback and marvel at some of the country’s most incredible natural wonders. Travelling on a small group tour with Intrepid, discover the rich First Nations culture and explore the rust-coloured landscapes at dawn and dusk, Starting in either Yulara or Alice Springs, you’ll visit the iconic Uluru and Tjoritja-West MacDonnell National Park, as well as Kings Canyon and Kata Tjuta. Pack your hiking shoes and your swimwear, because this trip is jam-packed with outdoor activities that will show you what living in the Outback is all about.

From $2835 per person, this deal is on sale until March 31. Travel between April 11 to May 30, September 19 and December 5, 2025. Airfares are additional. Contact: Flight Centre. Call 0800 427 555or visit flightcentre.co.nz

Explore Australia's iconic Outback. Photo / Intrepid

Discover America’s national parks

Discover the natural treasures of the canyonlands of the American southwest, alongside scientists and local experts on this eight-day National Geographic Journey by G Adventures. Embark on thrilling walks in Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and Antelope Canyon. Hike past cascading hanging gardens and colourful hoodoos, splash your way through the Narrows slot canyon, and gaze out over incredible abysses carved by the mighty Colorado River. Book with Travel Associates to get $500*pp travel credit to go towards your holiday.

From $5589 per person, this deal is on sale until April 2. Departs from Las Vegas July 14, September 18, and October 6, 2025. Airfares are additional. Contact: Travel Associates. Call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz