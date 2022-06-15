WOW: World of WearableArt is returning to Wellington, Photo / Stephen A'Court.

ON THE RUNWAY

New Zealand's largest theatrical production, the World of WearableArt Awards Show, is this year inspired by the Elizabethan era. A two-night stay at Travelodge Hotel Wellington in the heart of the city is priced from $499pp, twin or double-share, and comes with continental breakfast and a ticket to the WOW Awards Show. The shows are on from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2; Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, and from Wednesday, October 12 to Sunday, October 16. Accommodation and WOW ticket packages are also available at DoubleTree by Hilton, priced from $589pp, or at InterContinental, priced from $759pp.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/nz-holidaysathome-world-of-wearableart-awards-show-2022-eventwlgwo

Visit the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cairns as a springboard to the outer reef. Photo / Supplied

OUTER REEF ESCAPE

Centred around a rainforest atrium, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cairns reflects the environment of the tropics. A five-night stay includes daily breakfasts and many inclusions and is priced from $899pp – a saving of $1000pp for the entire package. The inclusions range from two full-day tours to the outer Great Barrier Reef and into rainforest, a $150 credit towards wine, dining and a spa, entry to Cairns' aquarium and the Zoom and Wildlife Dome, to complimentary parking, a bottle of wine, a privileges dining card and passes to other local attractions. Book by June 30. Travel by March 31 next year.

Contact: My Queensland, freephone 0800 654 180 or check out myqueensland.co.nz

A Roman holiday with Travel Associates. Photo / Supplied

NINE DAYS IN PUGLIA

Book a nine-day premium guided tour to some of the most romantic towns and cities in Italy, one of Europe's most historic countries. Priced from $4650pp, and departing from Rome after a night's stay there, you'll head to the picturesque country roads of Puglia and the Neapolitan Riviera, staying in Alberobello for three nights, Matera, Sorrento for three nights, Positano and Capri. Selected meals and activities are included. The tour departs on May 20 and on June 17 next year.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 917 915 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/italytour

Go west with three nights in the Peppers Kings Square Hotel, Perth. Photo / Supplied

GO WEST

Fly with Air New Zealand to Perth and stay three nights at the four-star Peppers Kings Square Hotel in a Peppers room, priced from $1599pp, twin-share. Departures are from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch between August 1 and September 24. Book by June 19.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/perthfromauckland or flightcentre.co.nz/perthfromwellington or flightcentre.co.nz/perthfromchristchurch

Find solitude in the Whakarewarewa Forest at the Secret Spot Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

ROTORUA'S SECRET SPOT

A hidden spring high in the Whakarewarewa Forest near Rotorua supplies Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua with crystal-clear water – so fresh, it is continuously flowing into guests' hot tubs and completely changing during the time they're soaking in its warmth. The spring water is known for its therapeutic minerals and neutral pH, perfect for tired bodies. A winter warming deal is $69 for a couple to soak in their own private tub. Book by June 30 and indulge in your soak by July 31. Use the promotional code Winter2Secret2 when booking online.

Contact: Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua, freephone 0800737768 or check out secretspot.nz/book/