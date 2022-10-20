Tight Fit! Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Mark Schocken, US

Wildlife photography is the art of capturing some of the planet's rarest animals at their most majestic. Photographers spend months in the bush, hunting for perfect prize-worthy images

However, there is one award that turns the competition on its head … in a pile of elephant dung.

Each year the Comedy Wildlife Awards invites hopefuls to submit their most graceless gazelles and animal encounters to try to make judges crack a smile. The top prize is $1000.

This year's shortlist of 40 standalone photographs and 10 portfolio entries include attention-seeking raccoons and a farting zebra.

Like a David Attenborough blooper reel, the Comedy Wildlife Awards show a different side of the natural world.

This is nature at its most awkward.

Hello everyone: A raccoon on a Florida beach. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Miroslav Srb, Czech Republic

"With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper dose of fun and laughter and this year's finalists have definitely delivered that," says judge and CWPA founder Tom Sullam.

Two wallabies duking it out at sunset, one seemingly about to kick the other into orbit, are magical moments that don't get much time on the Discovery Channel or National Geographic Magazine.

Pegasus: Actually an Indian sarus crane attacking a bluebull. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Jagdeep Rajput, India

"It makes you smile and wonder at the incredible animals that are on this earth with us, and we love that about the competition."

Over the past 29 years the awards have done their part to spread mirth and a bit of cash for charity. Raising $40 million for conservation projects across 80 countries, the awards are more than just a good time.

Apart from 'doing good' by some of the world's most endangered animals, the most cherished prize is the People's Choice Award. An open vote to wildlife lovers of the internet have discovered such meme-worthy images as a Queensland turtle 'flipping a bird' and a shocked monkey, caught in a compromising position.

Excuse Me... Pardon Me! The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Ryan Sims, US

"The Affinity Photo People's Choice Award turns up a brilliant winner every year," says Ashley Hewson MD of awards sponsor Serif.

Comedians Hugh Dennis and Russell Kane will be joining TV presenter Kate Humble and photographer Daisy Gilardini as part of a judging panel to whittle down the short list.

Overall and category winners will be announced on December 8.

To vote for the audience choice award, head to comedywildlifephoto.com before November 27.

Fight Back: This salmon decide to punch the bear in the face. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, John Chaney, Houston, US

Keep calm and keep your head: Two King Penguins. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Martin Grace, UK

Lisping Squirrel. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Lee Zhengxing, China

Misleading african viewpoints. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Jean-Jacques Alcalay-Marcon, France

Rushing Little owl fledgling. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Shuli Greenstein, Israel

Your Picnic's Mine! A Southern Cassowary. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Lincoln Macgregor, Australia

Tight Fit! Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Mark Schocken, US

Funny Walks. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Bojan Bencic, Croatia

Buck-a-roo! The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Vince Burton, UK

The Wink. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Kevin Lohman, US

It's all kicking off! Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Michael Eastwell, UK

Talk To The Fin! Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022, Jennifer Hadley, US